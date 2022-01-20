KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Foundations is now accepting applications for the Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship. Applications are now available and will be accepted through Feb. 25.
This opportunity for funding is made possible by the generosity of donors and their desire to support students wishing to further their education.
The Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship provides up to $1,000 in scholarship funding to a high school student who best fulfills the stated qualifications and career aspiration requirements. Candidates must meet the following criteria to be considered for the scholarship:
• Be a current high school senior preparing to enter an accredited nurse training program with the intent of completing an RN (registered nurse) program.
• Currently be participating in, or have completed, Impact Institute’s Health Occupations Education program at either Parkview Noble Hospital or Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
• Have a “B” average or better. Extracurricular and volunteer service activities will also be considered.
• Provide one letter of recommendation from a teacher, an employer, a church or community leader, an extracurricular coach or a mentor.
• Submit an official high school transcript showing grades through the first semester or trimester of the senior year.
Karen Denney, the scholarship’s namesake, was a caring and compassionate nurse who dedicated her 35-year career to patients at McCray Memorial Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
During her career, Denney was the manager of the obstetrics department – now the Family Birthing Center – for more than 25 years. In addition, she served as an infection control and employee health nurse, and worked in a number of other departments.
She was an inspiration to many who worked with her, demonstrating an uncommon love for nursing and the patients she treated.
Denney was instrumental in starting the Health Occupations Education program. Managed by Impact Institute, this year-long program introduces high school students to the healthcare field and prepares them for healthcare careers, including nursing.
The scholarship application can be accessed at this location in the Parkview Foundations section of parkview.com. Applicants who have questions regarding the scholarship or application process may email scholarships@parkview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.