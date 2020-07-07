KENDALLVILLE — With about 25-30 vendors, the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, is hosting a farmers market this summer.
The next one will be Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the CLC, on the corner of Diamond and Riley streets.
Macy Burtch, CLC programming/technical director, shared photos from previous farmers markets at the CLC this season.
“We have lots of plants, produce, jewelry, baked goods, and lemonade stands,” said Burtch. “We are excited to offer this to the community.”
For more information, contact Burtch at clcburtch@gmail.com or visit thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
