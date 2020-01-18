KENDALLVILLE — The staff at the Kendallville Public Library won’t call you a quitter if you need a bookmark…but…we’re just kidding. We love bookmarks (though they are often known as “Quitter Strips”).
For the next two weeks, from Jan. 20 through Feb. 1, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering Book Page Bookmarks as its current “Make & Take” project. The library provides all the required supplies, including book pages, card stock, decorative hole punches and more.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free “Make & Take” project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming projects are: Feb. 3 through Feb. 15: Valentine Monsters; and Feb. 17 through Feb. 29: Heart Suncatchers.
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s maker space. Adults and youth age 12 and older are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.