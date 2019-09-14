KENDALLVILLE – The Parkview Health Foundation announced that Halle Beiswanger has been awarded the 2019 Florence Rolland Nursing Scholarship by the Parkview Health Foundation. The scholarship is awarded every four years to a high school senior who is enrolling in a nursing degree program at a Fort Wayne university. The recipient receives $4,000 a year for four years, assuming he or she maintains good grades.
Beiswanger, a graduating senior from East Noble High School, has been working toward her goal of becoming a nurse for a number of years. She participated in the Primary Healthcare Program, offered by Impact Institute, that prepares high school students for careers in health care. The program includes hands-on experiences in a variety of health care settings.
On completion of the course, Beiswanger qualified to take the exam to become a CNA (certified nursing assistant). During her class with Impact Institute, Beiswanger had the opportunity to work at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, an experience that confirmed nursing is the career for her.
“I loved having the opportunity to get to know my patients as more than their illness,” Beiswanger said. “One of my favorite patients was a lady who told me she missed being able to get her nails done. Each week after that, I would sit with this lady and do her nails. She had a favorite light pink nail polish. As we sat together, she shared many stories about her life.”
“Halle [Beiswanger’s] natural bedside manner and connection to her patients shone through in her essay for the scholarship application,” said Betty Allen whose mother, Florence Rolland, is remembered through the scholarship. “Of all the applications we reviewed, her description of working with patients reflected the same love and commitment my mother gave to those she cared for during her lifetime.”
Beiswanger looks forward to starting classes at Indiana University Fort Wayne campus. She spent the summer working part time as a CNA at Devita Dialysis Center in Kendallville, a job she hopes to continue throughout college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.