Pho is one of my addictions.
Before we go any further, let’s make sure to start out right: Pho is pronounced “fuh” — like the sound of the four-letter swear word I can’t print in the newspaper — not “fō” like “go.” (That being said, when I get takeout, I still call it pho to go, as a rhyme, even though that’s not the correct pronunciation.)
But yes, pho has become basically a weekly meal in my household now, with my wife and I typically ordering it for lunch on Saturdays or Sundays, or sometimes both days.
The owner at the place we go, Kim Vu Vietnamese Cuisine off Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, now knows my usual order when I call in for carryout. He also generally gives us a few extra fortune cookies for Luke when I pull up to get food. I’m there so often I gave him a Christmas card one year, no joke.
Anyhow, since this noodle soup has become one of my passions and it’s something people probably haven’t run into around the northeast corner — I’m not aware of any Vietnamese restaurants in the four-county area — I wanted to share a little food history and talk about this seemingly simple but extremely flavorful and hearty bowl of hot joy.
Around 100 years of phoI suppose you never really know how old certain foods are or when they were invented, but pho traces its origins back a little over 100 years.
While a bowl of noodle soup may seem like something that could exist for centuries, most commonly attribute the origin of pho to northern Vietnam at the turn of the 20th century.
That period between 1900 and 1910 was a time of French colonial occupation of Vietnam and the development of pho appears to be tied with the beef-eating habits of the French occupiers.
The Vietnamese ate meat, of course, but were typically consuming chicken and pork, as cattle were being used as beasts of burden and not food. But French colonizers not only provided a source of beef but a source of beef bones, which could be boiled down to make a hearty broth.
It’s unclear whether pho originated from a noodle soup that was being made in some northern villages for years or whether it might have come about in part due to Chinese influence (China borders Vietnam to the north), but a new dish was born.
Pho actually had its start as a street food, if you can believe that, with cooks carrying a large shoulder-mounted pole holding two cabinets, one which contained a pot burning over a wood fire and the other containing ingredients and dishware and a space to fix the meal.
The first fixed pho stands or restaurants in Vietnam took root before 1920, but then grew and expanded over the coming years to the point that itinerant street vendors were mostly phased out by the mid-century.
Pho began to spread from northern Vietnam when the country partitioned in 1954, as many residents fled the new communist north for South Vietnam and with it brought their traditional noodle soup. Pho continued to develop and change to suit a new demographic in South Vietnam while capitalist repression in the north somewhat stymied the evolution of the hometown food there.
Then, when the Vietnam War broke out, refugees fleeing decades of conflict in the country spread across the world with, of course, many coming to the United States. With the first generation of Vietnamese arriving in the U.S. during and after the war, restaurants and pho shops eventually took root.
But pho didn’t become terribly popular until more recently, as U.S./Vietnamese relations improved around the 1990s. At the turn of the millennium and into the 2000s, pho rapidly became more well-known and more popular as a trend food.
Americanization has probably changed pho too (for better or worse, but probably worse, considering what U.S. palates do to traditional foods from other cultures, too), but the modern-day bowl of noodle soup is something I’d suggest everyone give a shot.
Simple ingredients, complex flavorsWhen you look at a bowl of pho, it doesn’t look terribly complicated.
A clear broth, noodles, some meat and veggies.
But soups are often defined by their well-developed, rich flavors in their broth and pho really packs a punch.
The base of pho broth typically starts with beef bones, although variants can also use chicken bones to make a chicken stock. Depending on where you’re getting your pho, you’re also likely to get a broth infused with ginger and onion, some hard-hitting spices and flavors including cloves, star anise, coriander seed, fennel, cinnamon and black cardamom. Broth may be finished off with a bit of fish sauce, which adds some salt and savory flavor.
Unlike some other Asian based soups and broths, pho broth is a clear broth, so you won’t find things like soy sauce in it to give a salty flavor or a brown color.
Then, the noodles. Unlike Italian pastas, Japanese ramen (both the instant stuff you make when you’re living on a budget or the real stuff you’d get from a restaurant), or the doughy Germanic noodles you’d get in a heaping scoop of beef and noodles, pho is served with rice noodles, which are translucent/white in color.
To me, at least, rice noodles are still filling without feeling heavy. You know how you get that feeling like a lump in your stomach after you’ve eaten a huge amount of pasta? For some reason I don’t get that feeling with the rice noodles, although your mileage may vary.
After broth and noodles comes meat. Pho is typically served with super-thin shaved beef, which is added raw into the bowl. Raw beef probably isn’t appetizing to most people, but the magic here is that since the meat is shaved so thin it actually cooks rapidly in the hot broth, so what you end up with is a perfectly soft and well-cooked strips of beef.
Getting takeout like I do, Kim Vu offers to put the beef either in the broth for travel or put it on the side. I’d definitely recommend getting it on the side, because even in the few minutes of travel time that meat is going to get overcooked and become shriveled and tougher than if you drop it in right before you eat it.
While beef is traditional, customization has led to other types of pho, too. Chicken is maybe the next most common, but depending on where you go and how liberal a restaurant gets with its recipe, you might even find other meats as the main or supplements to your bowl.
Small meatballs or tofu may also be included and some places will offer tripe or other types of meat that Americans typically don’t eat but that are more commonly consumed in other parts of the world.
After that come the garnishes. In the original North Vietnamese pho, the soup didn’t come with a lot of accessories, but those grew in popularity as the dish evolved in South Vietnam, and now that it’s come to the U.S. you can expect to find several accoutrements with your dish.
Bean sprouts are one of the main vegetable offerings, but you’ll commonly find pho coming with some herbs including culantro (very different in not just form but also flavor from cilantro which you’re probably familiar with from Mexican cuisine) and/or Thai basil (again, similar looking to basil from Italian cooking but with a very different flavor).
Other garnishes may include peppers, jalapenos or other Asian peppers; citrus in lime or lemon (Kim Vu offers a lime wedge); onions either regular or green varieties; hoisin sauce, spicy chili oil, fish sauce and/or sriracha.
How to eat phoPeople will get into fights about the “right” way to eat certain foods.
For me, having grown up near Chicago, I will judge you if you try to put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog, for example. Also, deep dish pizza is to be eaten with a knife and fork, not your hands, obviously.
You’ll find people who will argue about the right way to eat a pork tenderloin sandwich and what should or shouldn’t go on it, (although I’d argue the best way to eat a pork tenderloin is to not eat it at all because it’s not good food).
So is there a right way to eat pho? Yes, probably.
When I go to Kim Vu in Fort Wayne there are occasionally elderly Asian men and women in there eating their meals and I get the immediate sense that these are some people who probably grew up in Vietnam and know the “right” way. At least, they approach their food differently than Americans like myself and other Fort Wayne residents dining on a bowl at the shop.
Browsing around the internet for how to eat pho — it can be a little intimidating when the bowl of broth, noodle and meat shows up but then there’s a separate dish piled with veggies and herbs and a cart of sauces that you may or may not be familiar with — here are some of the basics:
Chopsticks in dominant hand. Yeah, you can probably use a fork, but don’t be that person. Chopsticks aren’t that hard to use and honestly, I think they make picking noodles and beef out of the soup easier than metal flatware.
Spoon in your off-hand. I think most people are used to holding only one utensil at a time, but honestly attacking a giant bowl of pho with both hands seems perfectly OK. Since chopsticks are only good for solids, you’ll use the ladle-like spoon in your other hand to pick up broth.
Now what to do with all of those extras? For me, I like toss them into the soup. I throw in the bean sprouts, add some Thai basil and peppers and squeeze a bit of lime over the top.
Then, the sauces. This is where you may or may not run into some controversy. Everyone’s tastes are different, in the same way some people can sit there and drink black coffee while other people want to soften that bitterness with cream and sugar.
I’d say this — try it first without adding anything. As I noted above, the broth is really the star of pho, with a rich, deep flavor that belies its unassuming clear color. It’s a matter of respect to give it a taste first before you start trying to customize it. You may find that it needs no customization.
But, if you want to try to mix it up, I’d recommend adding a little bit of sauce at a time before you overpower and destroy your dish.
Hoisin sauce, basically Chinese barbecue sauce, is salty and sweet and will brown up your broth. If you want more of a tangy flavor you may associate with Asian cuisine, this is for you. For people who enjoy spice, sriracha can amp up some spicy flavor to the soup.
Depending on where you go, you may also find other fish sauce or chili sauce. My place, Kim Vu, does have an extra spicy chili oil/sauce on request — the owner gave it to me once when I had ordered a different spicy soup when I had a head cold and warned me to tread lightly, a warning which I’m glad I heeded because that stuff was HOT.
But, in the end, I think what really attracts me to pho and makes me keep going back is that it is so flexible and customizable.
Yes, in the end you’re always going to get broth, noodles and beef, but what you make of it and what it is to you depends on your style. It’s a solid foundation but one that you can tinker with and tweak to your liking.
My wife isn’t a fan of the beef and doesn’t go too over the top with the sauces. Me, I pile everything in there and hit it with sriracha because I like the spicy (sometimes admittedly adding too much and making it too hot, which then is cause for me to want to get it again on Sunday for something we’ve titled “redemption pho” in our house).
If you’re taking a trip down to Fort Wayne and want to try something different from the usual, give pho a chance.
Honestly, I think it’s a perfect weekend lunch food — something not too heavy but great for sitting down with a few friends (safely, of course, COVID and all that) for a leisurely meal as you all slurp and enjoy a big bowl of noodle soup.
