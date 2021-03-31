Kara Beth, a girl, was born March 21 at 8:31 p.m. at home to Darin and Eva (Lehman) Beechy, Shipshewana. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Isaiah Lynn, a boy, was born March 28 to Wayne and Sharon (Yoder) Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Caleb Noah, a boy, was born March 27 to Marion and Lorene (Lambright) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Micah Daniel, a boy, was born March 27 to Marcus and Joanne (Hershberger) Borntreger of Middlebury
Heidi Alise, a girl, was born March 26 to Loren and Doris (Yoder) Lehman, LaGrange
Sharilyn Ranae, a girl, was born March 24 to Richard and Marla ((Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Kevin James, a boy, was born March 22 to David and Kathryn (Mast) Schmucker, Topeka.
Jaden Isaac, a boy, was born March 21 to David and Brenda (Mullet) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Jonah Cade, a boy, was born March 13 to Lyndon and Julie (Troyer) Yoder, Goshen.
Austin Micheal, a boy, was born March 12 to Arlin and Loretta (Eash) Troyer, Topeka.
Ashley Renae, a girl, was born March 12 to James and Ida (Herschberger) Miller, LaGrange.
Kaitlyn Jane, a girl, was born March 11 to Orra and Beth (Raber) Whetstone, Goshen.
