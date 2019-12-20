RISE will be a featured nonprofit
ANGOLA — Come enjoy an evening of basketball and help honor RISE Inc. as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants host a night for the nonprofit on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
Through the “Ants Awareness in Action” program, the Mad Ants will help spread our mission of helping our clients live, work and learn in their community.
The game will be at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Tickets are available online now at https://fortwayne.gleague.nba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.