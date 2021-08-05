AUBURN — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which serves DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, will focus on recruitment, fundraising and the revival of the annual recognition banquet.
The RSVP advisory council met in person Monday, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, to begin discussions on what the future activities will be. RSVP director Jen Zamaites was unable to attend the meeting, so program coordinator Shirley Johnson led discussion.
RSVP’s 2021 commemorative quilt, “Remember 9/11,” is now on display at the Atrium art gallery on Sixth Street in Auburn for most of August. The hand appliqued and embroidered quilt is the 35th annual quilt created by RSVP volunteers to be sold during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Labor Day weekend. Proceeds from the quilt sale benefit RSVP programs.
Worldwide Auctioneers will sell the 9/11 quilt on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at Worldwide’s location south of Auburn. The 2020 quilt with a World War II theme brought a record price of $25,000, Johnson said.
RSVP is recruiting volunteers to work in the food pantry or distribute free backpacks during food pantry hours. The food pantry has added hours on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to its food pantry schedule. The pantry already hashours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Johnson noted that the annual U.S. Postal Service food collection was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021. Retail stops at area stores and U.S. commodities are helping with the supply.
Advisory council members Carol Baker and Terri Jarrett will lead the planning for a recognition banquet for the volunteers. Baker pledged the recognition program will be fun.
The advisory council brainstormed about reviving an interactive, mystery dinner theater to raise funds to repair and replace aging equipment in the food pantry. RSVP had done three mystery dinner theaters in past years that were well attended.
Call the RSVP office in Auburn at 925-0917 for information about volunteer opportunities.
