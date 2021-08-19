KENDALLVILLE — School is back in session at East Noble and that means testing season is back, with a few changes this year.
Classes have been back in session for two weeks now and some students have already started and already completed some assessment exams.
With a mix of in-house assessments to gauge where students are academically at different points during the year as well as state-mandated assessments and standardized exams, the schedule of what students are taking what when ends up being a full two-page listing.
At Wednesday night's East Noble School Board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon passed out and reviewed the 2021-22 assessment schedule and discussed a few new changes this year.
The biggest among those changes is that, starting this year, all high school juniors will be taking the SAT exam as their graduation-qualifying exam.
"All juniors will take the SAT during a window in March, with a makeup window in April, regardless of whether they have taken it prior or if they're college-bound," Lamon said.
The SAT is replacing the ILEARN English and math exams that seniors used to have to take, Lamon said. That's a new requirement this year and will be the required test for graduation now, although that could change in the future. Lamon said recently the state uses an exam for four to five years before switching to something else.
The SAT has been used for decades as a benchmark primarily for college admissions for several decades, along with the similar ACT test.
The SAT is comprised of an English section and math section, each of which is scored between 200-800 points depending on how many questions a student answers correctly. Those two section scores are totaled to give an overall score ranging from a minimum of 400 to a perfect score of 1600.
The median score on the SAT exam is about 1010, with 90% of students scoring at or above 770. The Top 10% of students nationally will score 1290 or higher.
Lamon said she'll be working with teachers to talk about the SAT and preparing students for it. Staff members will also take a sample test to experience the style of the test themselves, since it may have been years since they were last exposed to the SAT, if ever.
Lamon also noted that the SAT is different in that it's a four-hour test completed in one sitting, as opposed to ILEARN exams that are generally one-hour tests spread across multiple days. Students will need to be prepared for the stamina to focus for a half-day exam, she said.
Otherwise, most of the rest of the testing schedule is similar to years past, Lamon said.
"Ninety percent of these assessments are required by the state," she said.
The annual schedule includes tests like IREAD-3 for third graders and the annual ILEARN standardized test. But it also includes periodic assessments used in-house by East Noble that helps track where students are academically to identify students who may need some additional help or concepts that may need further study.
Elementary school students have already taken the i-Ready math assessment and students are in the process of completing their first in-house assessment of the year, Lamon said.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Samuel Shank, route bus driver; Kent Pekc, second-shift custodian at East Noble High School; Kelli Whitney, spell bowl sponsor at Wayne Center Elementary; Tony Pita, boy's soccer coach at East Noble Middle School.
Terminations: Richard Smuts, custodian at ENHS, Diane Lewis, FLS instructional assistant at ENHS.
Reassignments: Melanie Williams from food service assistant at South Side Elementary School to five-hour food service assistant at Avilla Elementary School.
New hires: Sydney Hahn, third-grade teacher at North Side Elementary School; Laurie Wagner, office assistant at ENHS; Allen Deter, part-time custodian at the East Noble transportation/technology building; Abigail Christian, Academic Super Bowl sponsor; Danielle Cook, art club sponsor; Madison Klinker, graduation coordinator; Jen Wells, advanced ed chairperson; Chelsey Thangvijit, robotics club sponsor at ENHS; Sarah Toles, volleyball coach at ENMS.
• Heard several comments from members of the public.
Three family members, Bret Carpenter, Eva Carpenter and 2021 high school graduate Rachel Carpenter urged East Noble to cancel a contract with Champions, a program from KinderCare Education that is providing day care services in tandem with the preschool program run at Avilla Elementary School.
The Carpenters allege that Champions is teaching children critical race theory because the company supports diversity, inclusion and equity efforts among staff and students.
Eva Carpenter also told the district to not use Social Emotional Learning, claiming it too is teaching racism to students.
The board also heard comments from two speakers from Goshen, which is not part of the East Noble district, on the topic. One woman made the claim that anyone who believes in systemic racism in America is racist.
Board members also heard comments from four speakers asking questions about and urging changes in the district's COVID-19 prevention policies.
