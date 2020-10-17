Members of Beta Chapter of Tri Kappa decided Wednesday night to continue meeting online, rather than in-person.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, 15 members were present via Zoom; three members had excused absences.
President Jane Doyle said the chapter review earlier that day went well. She also announced Tri Kappa Week will be in February. The statewide organization was founded Feb. 22, 1901, with the purpose of promoting charity and kindness.
Members learned that Claire Brown of Kendallville was the winner of two Tri Kappa state scholarships: the academic scholarship for Province X and second place for the Beryl Showers Holland Fellowship. She is pursuing the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Indianapolis, where she hopes to obtain a specialty in pediatrics. Her ultimate goal is to work with kids at Riley Hospital for Children. Claire was one of 18 directors for IU Dance Marathon and helped to raise $4.25 million for Riley.
Another state winner was Erin Mawhorter of Ligonier, who was sponsored by Gamma Xi for a state fine arts scholarship.
Julia Nixon, who is organizing the nut sales, reminded members that orders are due as soon as possible; she volunteered to pick up order forms, as needed.
Members were reminded to keep Dorothy Pippenger in their prayers.
The Beta Chapter's next meeting will be Nov. 11, via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.