No Skate Night on Monday
KENDALLVILLE — Skate Night at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., is canceled for Monday, Nov. 14.
Church taking orders for dessert cheeseballs
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church is taking orders for dessert cheese balls.
The cheeseballs come in four flavors: Caramel Toffee Bits, Chocolate Chip Fantasy, Cranberry Citrus Dream and Raspberry Chocolate Chip. They will be available starting the week of Nov. 14.
The cheeseballs are $6 each. To order or for more information, contact the church at 347-2616. Proceeds will go to local mission and ministry projects.
Legion post to host game day
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240 will have Holiday Bingo on Sunday. The game is open to the public.
The post opens at noon with the first game called at 1 p.m. Prizes will include turkeys, hams and cash.
The kitchen will be open, and those attending are encouraged to bring finger food. The women’s auxiliary will also be selling bags of homemade noodles.
Housing authority moves up meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet a week earlier than usual because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The housing authority will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
VFW bake sale to raise money for veterans
KENDALLVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2749 will have a holiday bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until sold out at the post, 127 Veterans Way. Proceeds will go to Helping Veterans and Families.
UMC Women support missions with bazaar
ROME CITY — The Rome City United Methodist Church will have its annual holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bazaar coincides with other Lakeside Holidays events in Rome City that day.
The holiday bazaar will offer craft vendors, cookie walk, hot chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chips, brownies and apple dumplings. Proceeds from the bazaar will be used by the United Methodist Women for missions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.