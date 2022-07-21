LIGONIER — The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application will open on Monday, July 25.
The deadline to apply will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m. The Noble County scholarship recipient will receive four years of full-tuition, required-fees and book stipend for up to four years.
Scholarship criteria
To apply, students must be a high school senior residing in Noble County and be on track to graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2023. These students must also plan to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana.
Applicants will be required to complete three essays, submit two references, and must have a high school grade point average of at least a 3.80 on a 4.00 scale at time of application. Applicants may not round up their GPA.
Additionally, applicants must show evidence of community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, any work experience, and leadership roles.
Ten students will be invited to interview on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 pm.
Visit cfnoble.org and click on the “Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship” tab from the “Scholarships” drop-down menu to being the application process.
