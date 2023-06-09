KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced its programs for June.
“Somewhere in World War II” with Jim Swartzlander, a special hsitroical program is Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at the Kendallville library. Jim will share letters that his dad wrote during World War II. A light lunch will be provided.
The program schedule is:
Preschool Story Time: Newborn to age 5, Thursday, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 6 p.m., Kendallville; Monday, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; and Tuesday, June 6, 13, 20 and 2,7 at 10 a.m., Kendallville.
Grades K-12
3-D Paper Fish: through June 10 at all branches.
Paper Windmills: June 12-17, all branches.
Banana Sushi: Thursday, June 15, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Fourth of July Necklace: June 26-July 1, all branches.
Salt Painting: Thursday, June 29, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Cupcake Liner Dragons: June 19-24, all branches.
Grades 6-12
Dungeons and Dragons: Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville; and Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Learn how to play the game; limited to seven players.
Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream: Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Make this delicious Indian fusion dessert and then taste-test it.
Book Buffet: Monday, June 19, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. At each meet-up, look at some of the new books in the teen collection and talk about what we’re reading. There will also be snacks.
Adults and families
Barre with Brittany: Fridays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30, at 11 a.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, June 12, 19 and 26, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Pound Exercise: Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 30 minutes. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it.
BINGO: Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m., Limberlost Branch; Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. Kendallville; and Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Registration is required.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Jane Rhea for a lesson in Zentangle. Registrants must have taken a previous tangling class.
Make it with Madison-Origami Butterfly: Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Bixler Lake Walk: Monday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah for a walk around the lake. Meet at the adult desk to sign a waiver.
Breakfast Meal Prep: Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Learn to make nutritious and yummy egg cups before Brittany’s exercise class.
Baking with Grace: Tuesday, June 20 ,at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Learn to make the Turkish dessert, baklava.
Watering Can Wine Bottle: Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
SOUPer Book Club-“Hello Beautiful”: Wednesday, June 2,1 at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah to enjoy soup and discuss “Hello Beautiful.”
Make it with Madison-Koi Fish Painting: Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Movie Matinee: “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” Friday, June 23, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Popcorn is provided, or bring a sack lunch.
Farmer’s Market: featuring local products, Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. KPL is proud to partner with the CLC for the Farmer’s Market. KPL will have an activity on the last Saturday of each month.
How To with Grace-Origami: Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Campfire Kindling Cakes with Murphy’s Townhouse: Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Need a way to start that summer campfire? Join the wonderful Murphy’s Townhouse for a class on making your own kindling cakes.
Make it with Madison-Vacation Photo Jar: Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. Kendallville.
Roz Puppets-The Prince and His Adventure: Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville. Roz Puppets will be here to share the story of the Frog Prince and his adventure. Please have an adult present with each group of children.
Oculus for age 13 and older only: June 12-16, Limberlost Branch. Patrons are welcome try out an Oculus Headset.
Family in Motion: Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah for a fun hour of movement, physical activities and games. One adult must be present per group. All ages welcome and dress to move.
Bubble Trouble: Wednesday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville. Meet outside in the park area. If the weather is bad, meet in the art gallery.
Interactive Movie: “Moana,” Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Games, snacks and popcorn; please have an adult present.
Abracadabra Magic Show: Saturday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Kevin Wilson, with Abracadabra Magic, will be here to share the wonder of magic.
Doggy Tales: Tuesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville; and Wednesday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., Limberlost Branch. Practice reading skills with a therapy dog named Sunny Boy. All ages are welcome to a book to Sunny.
Playdoh Party: Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Playdoh-themed activities and games; groups of children need to have an adult present.
Interactive Movie: “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Snacks and scripts for this classic movie for all ages. Please have adults present.
