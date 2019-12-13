COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the magic of the holidays in Trans-Siberian-Orchestra style as Siberian Solstice presents a one-night Christmas show at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Siberian Solstice provides an exciting and inspirational Christmas show with music performed in the style of the nationally acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With more than 10 million albums sold, TSO has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. On the road, they have become one of the world’s top acts, with Billboard magazine naming TSO one of the top touring artists of the past decade.
Siberian Solstice captures that energy in a performance to fit the intimacy of Tibbits Opera House. Enhanced by lighting and video to tell the story of “The Angel’s Gift,” this musical show features traditional Christmas music and classical pieces presented with a rock feel using electronic keyboards, drums, and guitars. Siberian Solstice has 8 members on stage to accurately reproduce the TSO style. Band members include founding member Dave Coonrod on bass, Dave Deal and Marie Moore on keyboard, Chuck Mauk on percussion, Jamie Blank as narrator, Mary Jackson and Jenn (Britsch) Shook on vocals, Garnet McGladdery on guitar and vocals, and Kevin Peters on guitar.
All are accomplished musicians with extensive recording and performance experience.
Tickets for the Siberian Solstice range from $10-$20, with discounts available for Tibbits members. Information and tickets for the 2019-20 Entertainment Series and all other events at Tibbits can be found by visiting Tibbits.org, stopping in to the Tibbits administrative offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, or by calling 517-278-6029.
