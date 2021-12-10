KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch are partnering with the Community Learning Center to collect and deliver letters to Santa until Dec. 12.
Kids of all ages are invited to write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the library’s locations in Kendallville or Rome City, or at the Community Learning Center.
Special mailboxes are provided for the letters. Santa will then reply to the letter writer. This program is free and no registration is required.
Here is the schedule for youth programs in December:
Winter Reading
Dec. 1-Jan. 31, both branches
Kids and teens are invited to “Warm up with a Good Book.” To participate, stop by the library to pick up a prize and enter into the drawing of your choice. This program is free and no registration is required.
Preschool Storytime
Tuesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, at 10 a.m. or Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, and 16 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Preschool Storytime
Mondays, Dec. 6 and 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Dungeons & Dragons
Tuesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
The game is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
Tree Paper Craft
Dec. 6-11, both branches
This week youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a Tree Paper Craft. This program is free and available while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
3-D Reindeer CraftDec. 13-18, both branches
This week youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a 3-D reindeer craft. This program is free and available while supplies last. There will be a grab-and-go option at the Limberlost branch.
All Ages Holiday Party
Monday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library, Rooms C and D. Enjoy crafts, snacks, prizes and fun!
Doggy Tales
Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids of all ages are invited to practice their reading skills with Judge, a registered therapy dog. This program is free and no registration is required.
Paper Elf Hat
Dec. 20 to 23, Kendallville Public Library
This week youth in grades k-12 are invited to stop by and create a paper elf hat. This program is free and available while supplies last. A grab and go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
SparKits!
Monday, Dec. 20, beginning at noon, both locations
SparKits are back! The Kendallville Public Library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location, first come, first served.
Straw Firework Rockets
Dec. 27-30, Kendallville Public Library
This week youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create straw firework rockets to celebrate the New Year. This program is free and available while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
