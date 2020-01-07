HAMILTON — Steuben County Purdue Cooperative Extension Educators will be at Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, today.
It is the first in a series of Extension visits to towns in Steuben County. The extension office is open weekdays in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Educators are Tami Mosier, 4-H and youth development; Crystal Van Pelt, agriculture, natural resources and community development; and Megan Peterson, health and human services.
They will be at Hamilton Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be make and take crafts, refreshments, a spin wheel of prizes and a spin art bike. The schedule for the day includes:
• 11 a.m. — Yoga
• Noon — Brown bag lunch and learn
• 1 p.m. — Adolescent brain development
• 2 p.m. — Soil analysis for homeowners
• 4 p.m. — After-school youth activities
• 5 p.m. — Drone demonstration
• 5:30 p.m. — Heart healthy foods
The program will move to other towns in January and February.
The schedule is:
• Jan. 28 — Orland Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Feb. 6 — Fremont Public Library, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont
• Feb. 20 — Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St., Ashley
For details, call the Extension office at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
