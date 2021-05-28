AVILLA — A fundraiser, Dash for the Dog Park 5K, is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, to support the construction of Noble County’s first dog park in Avilla. Runners and walkers of all ages — and dogs — are invited to participate.
The registration fee, including a T-shirt, is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Runners and walkers will begin and end the race at the Noble County Public Library-Avilla Branch, 104 Ley St., Avilla, following a map and signs on the race route through town. The schedule is:
8:30- 9 a.m.: Registration and T-shirt pickup
9-9:30 a.m.: Welcome ceremonies
9:30 a.m.: Begin 5K
11 a.m.: 5K ends and closing ceremonies
Participants may register in one of four ways:
Online: Go to www.bit.ly/AvillaDogPark
Email: Send registration information to antobort@gmail.com and designate donations for “Dog Park Dash 5K.”
Mail: Send registration form and donation to Restore Avilla, P.O. Box 562, Avilla IN 46710, Attn: Dog Park Dash 5K
In Person: Drop off the registration form and donation at the Avilla Town Hall, 108 S. Main St. (Donation must be exact amount).
The dog park will be located adjacent to the library’s newly expanded parking lot and available for use by all Noble County residents. The park will feature benches, sections for large and small dogs, concrete pad and wheelchair accessibility.
Donations may be sent to Restore Avilla at the address above.
