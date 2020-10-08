LAGRANGE — Tri Kappa Mu Sorority will have its Pumpkin Dash for Cancer 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17 to benefit sorority sister Emily Harris. Harris was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and has learned that her insurance is not paying for treatments, appointments and procedures.
Registration is at 9 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m. at the LaGrange County Courthouse. The awards ceremony is at 11 a.m.
Mugs and snacks are guaranteed to all participants who register on or before Wednesday, Oct. 14. The entry fee is $25 if registered by Oct. 14, and $30 for registrations submitted after Oct. 14.
In accordance with LaGrange County Health Department mandates, all participating and spectators must wear a face mask at all time, except when engaging in strenuous physical activities.
Awards will be given to the top man, top woman and top youth younger than 18. Participants are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. A prize will be given for the best costume.
Checks may be made payable to Tri Kappa Mu. Send completed registration forms and payments to Joanne Gillespie at 545 E. C.R. 125S, LaGrange, IN 46761. Register and pay online at this link: https://forms.gle/xfr81CE5LSVPNAPZ6 . Electronic payments will be submitted through PayPal.
