KENDALLVILLE — The Great Lakes Vintage Motor Car Club rolled into Kendallville Wednesday morning for a stop on its “Cruisin’ the Crossroads of Northeast Indiana” tour.
Forty-two vintage automobiles carrying 65 people visited the Mid-America Windmill Museum on the third day of a four-day gathering at the Holiday Inn Express in Auburn.
The group spent the morning at the windmill museum before departing for Lake Wawasee, where lunch would be served aboard the S.S. Lilypad while cruising the lake. The last stop for the day was Black Pine Animal Sanctuary near Albion before returning to Auburn for the night.
The club went to the Historic Forks of the Wabash State Park near Huntington and Beehive Honey Farm on Tuesday. Other destinations were the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Fort Wayne Water Filtration Plant, Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, the James Car Collection and the Ford V-8 Museum in Auburn.
Tour organizer Jack Laughlin of Fort Wayne said club members drove their cars from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Reno, Nevada. All the cars are at least 25 years old. The tour is in its 70th year, beginning in 1951.
Laughlin, who has ties to Kendallville, brought his 1931 Auburn on the tour. He has organized several tours for the club over the years. He said this tour was originally scheduled in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.
Club members Richard and Colette Ahrens of Jackson, Michigan, drove their tan 1953 Ford Coupe on the tour. They have been on many previous club tours, which included some of the stops on this one, but said they don’t mind revisiting the sites.
They enjoy the company of their fellow club members and love driving their vintage cars. They have a total of 13 in three garages at home.
“It’s like a big family,” Richard said about the club.
The couple said the look forward to three more tours in the next month with other car clubs.
The club finished its conference Thursday at the Ford V-8 Museum in Auburn.
