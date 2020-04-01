Huel markets nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.
During a time when much of the world in under quarantine to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Huel has provided tips for staying healthy while staying at home.
They include:
Look for nutritious alternatives
If you’re worried about not being able to continue to eat well as particular ingredients are no longer in stock, try exploring other foods that could offer similar health benefits. The key advice here is nutrition should still come first, but you may have to switch up some of your routinely used ingredients.
Stick to your routine
Spending more time at home can also impact when you eat. Whether or not you’re working from home, try to create and stick to a routine. This will help you avoid snacking on unhealthy foods.
Eat your typical set number of meals a day and around the same time each day. If you don’t cook much or have more time on your hands than previously, now is a great time to start.
Stay hydrated
Keeping well hydrated is important for overall well-being, particularly cognitive function. If you’re working from home, keep a glass of water by you and drink throughout the day. Drink several cups of fluid each day including water, tea and coffee, fruit teas and sugar-free drinks.
Don’t forget your veg
Fresh fruits and vegetables may have taken a back seat for you. Fruit and vegetables provide loads of essential nutrients and there are ways to extend their shelf-life and make them more convenient.
For example, soups and sauces can be made and then frozen. You can make a concentrated stock which you can then freeze in ice cube trays and, voila, homemade, low salt stock cubes.
Keep your stress at bay
There are many ways to reduce stress.
Try to minimize the amount of alcohol you drink, especially during the week, which will also help you stick to a routine.
Keep an eye on the number of caffeinated drinks you’re having and try switching to decaf options during the afternoon. This can help you sleep and focus better.
