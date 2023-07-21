KENDALLVILLE — Nine high school students from Impact Institute recently competed at the SkillsUSA national competition, a week long competition in Atlanta, Georgia.
All of the students were Indiana state champions in their area of expertise and represented the state at the national competition.
Participating students, in order of placing, are:
Catherine York of Garrett High School — 7th place in Nail Care Competition;
Logan Crane of Fremont High School — 10th place in Marine Service Technology;
Austin Arnold of Eastside High School, Nathanael King of East Noble High School and Austin Mitchell of Angola High School — 15th place in Welding Fabrication;
McKenna Derck of Angola High School — 16th place in Cosmetology;
Layla Collins of East Noble High School and Thomas O’Dell of DeKalb High School — 23rd place in Additive Manufacturing; and
Owen Longsworth of East Noble High School — 27th place in Collision Repair Technology.
