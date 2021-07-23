KENDALLVILLE — Two professional athletes in a rapidly growing sport — disc golf — were in town Monday to share their knowledge and build skills at the Kendallville Park Department day camp, based in Bixler Lake Park.
Disc golf pros Lauren Butler and Alex Berg, along with their 16-year-old Chihuaha, Cooper, presented a disc golf clinic Monday.
Disc golf is gaining in popularity in the area. Kendallville, Albion and Ligonier all have disc golf courses in their parks. The object of the game is to stand on a tee pad, usually concrete, and throw a plastic disc some distance into a metal basket.
The discs are just any old Frisbee. Disc golf pieces have sharp edges, beveled edges and other edges designed to give the player some long or mid-range distance, or putting power for short distances, to the basket. A starter pack of discs costs about $50 and gives the player some choices, just like golf clubs.
Butler and Berg make money playing disc golf. Both have won tournament cash and earned points to achieve professional status.
Butler was named Rookie of the Year by the Professional Disc Golf Association in 2018, winning five tournaments that year. She is ranked 15th by the association this year.
At Monday’s clinic, Butler and Berg explained how disc golf is played and demonstrated the basic skills: forehand throw, backhand throw and putting. They gave away hats and towels to the participating campers. They stressed that daily practice is a way to build the skills that will win tournaments.
They said disc golf is a good sport for families to play, because everyone can be included regardless of age. All tournaments have a junior division for kids to enter.
Berg and Butler live in a van with Cooper, and travel all over the United States to play in tournaments and conduct clinics like the one in Kendallville through their company, Dream Disc Golf Company. The company’s website is www.dreamsicgolfco.com.
