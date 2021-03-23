KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club has set dates for two annual fundraising events this spring.
The club’s High’s BBQ Chicken event is Saturday, April 10, at the corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 in Kendallville from 9:30 a.m. until the chicken is sold out. Chicken is $7 per half. Call 260-347-2868 to buy tickets in advance.
At the barbecue, the club will also accept donations in support of the Indiana Diabetes Association.
The club’s second spring event is a paper shredding service for personal documents on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon in the northeast corner of the Rural King parking lot.
The service is free with donations accepted. For large loads or more information, call Ron Godby at 260-347-2253.
Proceeds from both events go to support the Kendallville Lions Club’s community programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.