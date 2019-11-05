COLDWATER, Michigan — Arts Alive’s third annual “The Art of the Holiday” fundraising event will be held at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, on Tuesday, Nov 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The fundraiser will provide attendees with several hours of food, drink, giveaways, raffles and holiday fun. This year, all activities take place on the stage, so tickets will be limited. Attendees can plan to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres while learning new recipes, mingling with friends over coffee and dessert and creating a beautiful holiday craft while taking in the surrounding décor.
“Every year we have fine-tuned this festive event based on feedback from our attendees. You’ll take home several goodies and lots of ideas to help create your perfect holiday gathering,” said Stephanie Burdick, Arts Alive event coordinator.
Organizations and individuals supporting this event include A Grand Occasion, BACC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Coldwater Meijer Store, Coldwater Primitives, D. Leigh Arts, Mabel Hart, Hauska Home and Farm, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill, Natures Gaze Gallery, Tasteful Kreations, Katharine Taylor and Tordue Chocolates.
The doors to the theater and bar will open at 5 p.m. and attendees will gather in the auditorium seats at 5:30 p.m. to begin the festivities. The cost for the entire evening of activities is $55.
Ticket sales are limited. They may be purchased while supplies last at Tibbits.org or by calling 517-278-6029.
Arts Alive is a nonprofit art group that facilitates education, growth and an appreciation for the visual arts in all forms. The local art group, under the umbrella of the Tibbits Opera Foundation, is known for its downtown ArtWalk in Coldwater every year as well as its themed gallery shows at Tibbits.
