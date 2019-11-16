Rome City decked out for “Lakeside Holidays’
ROME CITY — “Lakeside Holidays” will celebrate the season today with several events in Rome City.
The Orange Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will have its eighth annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the fire station, 101 Warrener Drive. A lunch bar will be served. The fire department will also conduct its boot drive.
Other “Lakeside Holidays” events are the Chamber of Commerce house walk, artisans market, Rome City United Methodist Church bazaar, coffee and desserts at Sundaes on Sylvan, and brunch at the American Legion.
Ashley church bazaar seeks vendors
ASHLEY — The Independent Full Gospel Church will have a Christmas bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1302 S. Gonser St.
Exhibit space for vendors is still available by calling Kay at 260-541-0689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.