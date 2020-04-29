INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Youth Institute has designated $190,000 to provide direct support and immediate relief to Indiana youth-serving professionals that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Many youth workers, afterschool care providers and educators are facing significant disruptions to their work, including layoffs or reductions in hours.
“We understand and acknowledge the strain that these unprecedented times can cause for our youth workers, communities and most importantly the youth we serve. Our goal, with the Youth Worker COVID-19 Relief Fund is to support the individuals who typically care for Hoosier children and youth” said Tami Silverman, IYI’s president and CEO.
Grants of $500 will be given to over 350 youth workers across Indiana.
IYI recognizes that even a small amount of support can create a positive impact. Now, more than ever, it is vital to support youth workers and continue to find ways to improve the conditions that support their success. Grant applications will be reviewed upon receipt.
Information is here: iyi.org/professional-education-grants/
Services such as Virtual Youth Worker Café's, data requests and webinars remain available at iyi.org.
For three decades, the Indiana Youth Institute has supported the youth services field through innovative trainings, critical data, and capacity-building resources, aiming every effort at increasing the well-being of all children. To learn more visit iyi.org.
