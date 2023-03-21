KENDALLVILLE — Singer-songwriter Paul Thorn will perform in concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Tickets are $30 per person.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with a pre-show performance by Austin Marsh.
Thorn’s music is a mix of blues, country and rock with elements of American southern rock, country, Americana and blues.
His latest album, “Never Too Late to Call,” was recently released. The album was seven years in the making and features all original material, recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis. Grammy winner Matt Ross-Spang produced and engineered the CD.
Thorn grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi, where his music was influenced by the same musical genres as Elvis Presley. Before his music career, Thorn was a professional boxer, winning the Mid-South Middleweight Championship in Memphis and getting into the ring for a nationally televised bout with former world champion Roberto Duran.
Thorn worked in a furniture factory and played in local clubs for a few years before he was discovered by music professional Miles Copeland. In 1997, Thorn was performing at Vanelli’s, a local pizza shop, when Roger Sovine of BMI heard his music. Sovine was impressed and asked Thorn for permission to share his name with other Nashville record companies.
A couple of weeks later, Thorn performed at the same pizza shop for representatives from several record companies. Wyatt Easterline, an associate of Copeland, brought Thorn to Nashville. Within 30 days, Thorn opened for Sting.
Thorn was subsequently signed to a recording contract with A&M Records and recorded his first album, “Hammer & Nail,” in 1997. He left A&M soon after and followed “Hammer & Nail” with 13 more albums, all self-released and self-produced with his writing and production partner, Billy Maddox.
Thorn’s 2010 album, “Pimps and Preachers,” debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart, his highest chart position to date. His 2012 album, “What the Hell Is Going On,” was the 12th Most Played Album of 2012 on the Americana Music Association Year-End Chart.
“What the Hell Is Going On” was Thorn’s first album to feature the songwriting of other artists and his second record to debut on the Billboard Top 100 during its first week of release.
Thorn has toured as an opening act for Huey Lewis & the News, Sting, John Prine, Marianne Faithfull, Mark Knopfler, Robert Cray, Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Jeff Walker, Toby Keith and Jeff Beck.
In 2014, Thorn released “Too Blessed to Be Stressed,” which he described as a collection of “positive anthem songs” to encourage others to count their blessings the way he had counted his own blessings.
Thorn released “Don’t Let the Devil Ride,” an album featuring several covers of gospel songs that inspired him in his youth, in March 2018. The album peaked at No. 1 in the Billboard Blues Albums Chart.
That same year, the Mississippi House of Representative named March 27 as “Paul Thorn Day” in recognition of his constant support of his home state. Mississippi Public Broadcasting premiered a special on May 7 that featured Thorn’s tour, “Mission Temple Fireworks Revival.”
Other artists have covered Thorn’s songs, too. Vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur, winner of multiple Grammy awards, released an album featuring a cover of Thorn’s “Everybody Looks Good at the Starting Line.”
