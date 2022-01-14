These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Aurora Kathryn, a girl, was born Jan. 10 to Jesse and Krissa (Keaffaber) Yoder, Goshen.
Annie Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 9 to Lamar and Sharon (Lambright) Miller.
Marcus Wayne, a boy, was born Jan. 7 to Melvin and Regina (Hershberger) Hochstetler.
Isaiah Chris, a boy, was born Jan. 7 to Christy and Marlene (Lambright) Yoder.
Julia Ruth, a girl, was born Jan. 5 to Marlin and Ruth Ann (Bontrager) Miller.
Twila Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 5 to Joseph and Lisa (Lambright) Yoder, Goshen.
Zachary Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 5 to Jeremy and Darlene (Beechy) Yoder, Middlebury.
Shannon David, a boy, was born Jan. 5 to Marcus and Brenda (Helmuth) Lehman, Goshen.
Marlin Devon, a boy, was born Jan. 4 to Nathan and Emma (Shrock) Yoder, Burr Oak.
Bryson Cole, a boy, was born Jan. 4 to Carl and Alyssa (Lehman) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Joshua Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 4 to Martin and Janean (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Marissa Jane, a girl, was born Dec. 28 to LaVon and Ruth (Bontrager) Miller, Ligonier.
