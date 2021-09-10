LAGRANGE — Those who are in need of lab testing for annual physicals or other medical appointments will be glad to know that Parkview LaGrange Hospital is hosting a Check-Up Day event on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost.
To follow health and safety protocols, all services will be available by appointment only. Face masks are required for everyone over age 2 and must cover mouth and nose at all times while inside the facility.
Blood tests
As with previous Check-Up Day events, blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages:
• Wellness Package A: Lipid profile and Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, $35.
• Wellness Package B: All tests in Wellness Package A, plus a Hemogram, $45.
• Wellness Package C: All tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), $80.
• Wellness Package D: All tests in Wellness package C, plus Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) for males over 50, $105.
It is recommended that anyone selecting a Wellness Package should fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Single tests available are: Hemogram, $10; PSA (prostate specific antigen), $30; TSH (thyroid), $30; Hemoglobin A1C, $20; and Vitamin D, $40.
Appointments for blood draws are available between 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. Pre-payment is requested. To make an appointment for a blood draw, call 260-347-8125.
If you have made an appointment but are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please call to cancel your appointment before Sept. 23. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 symptoms can include any of: fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about additional Check-Up Days in 2021, please visit parkview.com/checkupdays. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road in LaGrange.
