INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, welcomed student pages to the Statehouse during the 2020 legislative session.
They include:
• William Abbott, Wolcottville, Prairie Heights High School;
• Emma Archbold, Angola, Angola High School;
• Grace Connell, Fort Wayne, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School;
• Isaac Derbyshire, Angola, Prairie Heights High School;
• Katie Deverell, Fort Wayne, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School;
• Madison Strater, Wolcottville, Prairie Heights High School;
• Samuel Updike, LaGrange, Prairie Heights High School;
• Aiden Vanover, Pleasant Lake, homeschooled;
•· Auburn Vanover, Pleasant Lake, homeschooled; and
• Emma Wylie, Angola, Prairie Heights High School.
Through the Indiana House Page Program, these students toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined Zent on the House floor to witness the legislative process.
“It’s exciting to see young constituents take the time to travel to the Statehouse and learn how legislation becomes law,” Zent said. “When pages come for the day, it is an opportunity to show them how lawmakers have to utilize their different backgrounds to make good policy for all Hoosiers and demonstrate the value of our citizen legislature.”
Zent said students between the ages of 13 and 18 should consider participating in 2021. For more information, call 800-382-9841.
