KENDALLVILLE — Like many complex medical conditions, Parkinson’s Disease brings with it a host of worries, concerns, medications and lifestyle modifications. Being able to share the frustrations of coping with this degenerative disease with someone who understands what it’s like can be a lifeline.
That’s why Parkview Noble Therapy offers a Parkinson’s Disease support group and why physical therapist Donna Smith has facilitated the group since its launch in 2010. Not only has Smith amassed considerable knowledge and expertise through specialized training she applies in treating her therapy patients who have Parkinson’s, but she also lives with the realities of the disease every day. Her husband was diagnosed with it about 18 years ago, at age 41, having already had signs of the disease since his 30s.
Personal and professional experience have shown her Parkinson’s is a formidable foe. The disease leads to deterioration of sensory function, motor skills, balance and speech, and it requires determination, creativity and social support to manage.
“It’s a sensory-motor disease,” Smith explains. “People who have Parkinson’s, their brains lie to them. They think they’re moving at a normal speed or speaking so they can be heard, but their brains are tricking them, and their muscles aren’t responding properly. Part of my job as a therapist is to notice that, cue them, touch them, and move them to show them the motion they want to be making and tell them, ‘Keep doing it that way,’ because their brains are giving them bad information.”
Helping Parkinson’s patients and their loved ones acquire good information – practical, helpful information to positively impact their lives – is a driving force behind Smith’s leadership of the support group. Although COVID-19 forced a year-and-a-half hiatus, the group is now getting back on track.
“COVID has challenged us because we couldn’t meet for so long,” says Smith. “And sadly, we have lost some of our previous members, so we’re rebuilding now. We have some new faces, and we’d like to have a lot more. It’s a very welcoming bunch of individuals; everyone has a common bond.”
The support group, which meets at Kendallville’s Community Learning Center at 3:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, switches its format between meetings that are more discussion-oriented and others that provide an educational presentation.
“I ask the group members what information would be useful to them, and then I track it down or find someone who can present to the group,” says Smith.
Over the years, presentations have covered a variety of topics because Parkinson’s Disease is a complicated disease that impacts so many aspects of life for a patient and their loved ones.
Topics have included practical considerations of elder law, sleep apnea, music therapy, dance therapy, boxing for people with Parkinson’s and other community programs, dementia, and local in-home services. Pharmacists, pharmaceutical representatives and others with specific knowledge have presented on common classes of drugs used to treat Parkinson’s, the role of dietary supplements, CBD oil, deep brain stimulation and even a specific drug to counter Parkinson’s-related hallucinations.
Hallucinations and delusions plague many people who have Parkinson’s. and they can be just as debilitating as physical symptoms. As the disease progresses, patients can be more inclined to experience these alarming tricks of the brain.
Retraining the brain and staying in motion helps.
Smith has also presented on LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) BIG, a proven therapy that trains patients to exaggerate their movements, and LSVT LOUD, which trains patients to speak loudly, to compensate for the disconnect between their actions and what their brains tell them they are doing.
She received training in Tucson, Arizona, with Becky Farley, a University of Arizona professor and long-time neurorehabilitation professional who has compiled recent research on Parkinson’s to create PWR! (Parkinson Wellness Recovery), an exercise program and gym especially for people who have the disease.
Physical activity is a powerful tool in fighting against loss of function due to the progression of the disease. Smith says that’s where community programs can really help. She encourages patients and group members to embrace exercise and connect with community programs like Rock Steady boxing to challenge themselves physically and combat the effects of Parkinson’s.
Rock Steady is specifically geared to getting people with Parkinson’s moving and feeling more empowered through non-contact boxing training. Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living collaborates with the Cole Center Family YMCA to provide this program at the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Kendallville.
Above all, says Smith, the support of family and friends is key for people with Parkinson’s.
“Family support is so important in implementing what a patient learns in therapy and incorporating other information from reputable sources to improve quality of life for the person. And the understanding and acceptance of friends and community members is so valuable, too, because living with Parkinson’s, or with a loved one who has Parkinson’s, is difficult even on the best of days.”
For more information about the Parkinson’s Support Group, call 260-347-8824 or 888-737-9311, ext. 78824. For information on the Rock Steady program at the CLC, contact Taylor Yoder, Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living, at taylor.yoder@parkview.com, or Ryan Ferguson, Cole Center Family YMCA, at coleymca@rsbaffiliate.com.
