KENDALLVILLE — The deadline is April 8 to RSVP for the annual Senior Citizen Prom, sponsored by P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County. Send reservations to the Community Foundation of Noble County- P.U.L.S.E. Prom, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767 or call 260-894-3335.
Senior citizens will be honored at the prom Saturday, April 18, from 6-9 p.m. in the East Noble High School cafeteria with a 1970s theme. Tickets are $10 per person for dinner and fun dancing afterward.
Guests will have a chance to win many door prizes and vote for prom king and queen.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County is the philanthropic youth organization of the community Foundation of Noble County, made up of students from East Noble, West Noble and Central Noble schools.
