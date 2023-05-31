ROME CITY — The first annual Pride Ride/Walk will take place Thursday on the Fishing Line Trail. Check-in and a meet-and-greet is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the patio at Sylvan Cellars Event Center and Tasting Room, Northport Road. Decorated bikes and Best Dress costumes are encouraged, with prizes to be given for both.
The Ride/Walk begins at Sylvan Cellars and will take a route on the Fishing Line Trail to a designated turn-around spot. Riders and walkers will return to Sylvan Cellars for a reception with live band and local vendors.
Sylvan Cellars’ kitchen and Sundaes on Sylvan ice cream shop in Rome City will have special food and dessert options.
The event is sponsored by Candice Everage and Angie Shingleston from The Hoosier Heartland Team-Century 21 Bradley. All proceeds from the event will benefit Noble County Pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.