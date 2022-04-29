LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Public Library and its branch libraries in Topeka and Shhishewana, has announced its schedule of program for May. For more information and the latest updates, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us
LaGrange County Public Library and its branches will close Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Here are the the month’s programs:
Yoga with Farra
Mondays, 10 a.m. LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension 1030 to register. The first class is free. A $5 donation is suggested for each subsequent session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you don’t have a yoga mat, the library has extras available. Wear stretchy, comfortable clothes.
In-Person Preschool Story Time
LaGrange County Public Library: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana Branch Library: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Topeka Branch Library: Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Registration appreciated by not required.
Teen Games-Grades 6-12
Monday, May 9 at 4 pm at the LaGrange County Public Library
Limited registration. Teens must register by May 2 so there are enough supplies. Theme: Playing board games.
New Children’s Activity Bags Ready for Pickup
Monday, May 9, at all branches, while supplies last. Each bag contains a Take & Make craft to make at home. Supplies are limited.
Free Movie-“Napoleon Dynamite: Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at LaGrange County Public Library.
Make & Take with Deb- Marbleized Flower Pots
Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Participants will decorate a set of clay pots by painting with a “dip” method to achieve a marble effect. Cost is $20 per person. Space is limited for age 12 and older. Reservation and $10 non-refundable deposit due by May 4 at the Main Library.
Home School Group (all ages welcome)
Friday, May 13, David Rogers Park at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required by May 4.
This is the final meeting for the school year and all branches will be meeting together at David Roger’s Park for a program with Nature Leslie from LaGrange County Parks Department. Pack a lunch and stay to enjoy a picnic lunch together.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
This month’s nook selections is “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania” by Erik Larson. It is a story that many readers think they know but really do not, and Erik Larson tells it thrillingly, switching between hunter and hunted while painting a larger portrait of America at the height of the Progressive Era. Full of glamour and suspense, “Dead Wake” brings to life a cast of evocative characters for readers age 16 and older. Copies of the book are available at the Adult Desk.
Elementary Book Club-Grades 2-5
Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Readers will discuss “Dog Man” by Dave Pilkey and do a fun activity. Staff will be handing out copies of “I Survived the Japanese Tsunami” to read and discuss in June.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Badger Barrens, 160 Lane 100 Lake Anne, Fremont
Badger Barrens is filled with lupines in the spring, with the hope that they will be in full bloom when library group visits. From S.R. 120 east of Fremont, turn north onto C.R. 925E. Lane 100 Lake Anne will be on your left, just north of Mirror Lake. Patchwork Trails combines exercise, education, friendship, and fun. Each walk showcases the seasonal beauty unique to each property. Hikers will look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. No fees or registration required.
Painting with Carl Mosher- ‘House of Flowers’
Friday, May 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Even if you’ve never painted before, you’ll be amazed at what you’re capable of. All materials supplied for this art program for age 12 and older. Cost: $25 payable at the class. Classes fill quickly so register soon at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Teen Book Chat & Craft-Grades 6-12
Monday, May 23, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Readers will discuss “Winter” by Marissa Meyer and make pin-on buttons. Limited registration by May 16. Supplies are provided..
STEAM at the Library – Lego Free Play!
Ages 5-18, Grades K-12: Wednesday, May 25, at 4 p.m. at the Topeka Branch Library. Build with all the Legos in eh library. Register by May 18..
Movie and Popcorn! (all ages)
All ages: Friday, May 27, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange County Public Library. Showing: “SING 2,” rated PG. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink if desired.
One-Day Chicago Motorcoach Trip: Tall Ship Windy
Saturday, Aug. 6, with S&S Travel. Depart and return to the LaGrange County Public Library. Register with S&S Travel by July 6. Cost: $188 per person. More info available at the library.
The group will cruise Lake Michigan aboard the Tall Ship Windy, tour the Grosse Point Lighthouse, and explore Navy Pier, including free time and lunch. Registration forms available at all library branches. Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
