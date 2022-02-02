KENDALLVILLE — Local musicians will perform in a second free, no-ticket-required concert for the community.
“Love is a Many-Splendored Thing,” will take the stage on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
A chocolate-themed reception to meet the musicians will take place after the convert in the multipurpose room across the hall.
Donna Mansfield and Harold Sollenberger, who co-directed last fall’s “Stars & Stripes Showcase” free concert, are teaming up again for the “Love” concert. They will open the show with a piano duet of the title song.
The program will feature both vocal and instrumental versions of familiar love songs, old and new. The audience will have several opportunities to sing along with some of their favorite love songs.
“This concert isn’t just about romantic love,” Mansfield said. “It’s about all kinds of love — love of country, love of God, love and family and siblings, love of peace.”
The CLC’s grand piano, donated by the Dekko Foundation, will be front and center on the auditorium stage for the first time for the audience to enjoy. The gift was once in the home of foundation founder Chet Dekko.
Trumpet players Wade Shull and Kavin Ley are new to the “Love” concert cast, which has many returning musicians from the fall concert.
Other performers for the “Love” concert include Al Huth, DeKalb County Community Orchestra String Quartet, Kim and Chris Mettert, Teresa Dove, Matt Rickey, The Apple Chords, Toby Bonar, Susan Korchyk, Gabe Ackerman, Betsy Ley and Rachel Becker.
Mansfield said the first free concert in October was well attended and sparked community interest in another one.
“After the October concert, people stopped me and Harold in the grocery store to ask about when the next concert was going to be,” Mansfield said.
Mansfield and Sollenberger started planning another concert in December, but thought the holidays were too soon to present a second concert. They decided to aim for a date close to Valentine’s Day for the theme. Plans nd rehearsals are falling into place, even as Sollenberger recovers from a fall on the ice.
Mansfield hopes the free concert will inspire others to join in for future concerts, either as performers or as organizational leaders.
“My whole life has been to teach people so that they can grow and learn,” Mansfield said. “I want that to continue.”
