“Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling. As each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace …” 1 Peter 4:8-10 ESV
All my life, I have been a people watcher: noticing different actions, behaviors, attitudes and so on. I like to believe myself to be a qualified to know behavior patterns, actions/reactions, know who is trustworthy and those who are to be guarded/protected from would-be predators of manipulations. One very real observation I have noted is this: people want to change the world, at least the world around them. They want to be a changing agent, in most cases, for the better. I have noted that people are genuinely good at heart. However, many of these same people lack the confidence and support to do this.
Why would people lack the confidence and support? To answer this, we must first look at the environment which we have grown up in. The older generations have grown up in a time where there was a great deal more family interaction and participation. Life was less complicated compared to today’s influences and obstacles. Demands are different than today’s demands. The issues remain the same, however, the response to said issues differ from generation to generation. Based on this information, one must now begin to process what changes are needed to be changed, what changes are perceived to be needing change, what will the outcome be for changes and what possible hindrances might be present? If you grew up in a nurturing home and you are encouraged to use your gifts/talents, this might be easy for you to engage in. However, if your home environment was one of brokenness, dysfunction and chaos, you might be limited on your self-worth/value thus paralyzing your ability to make a difference which you would like.
On the other hand, like in my personal case, such dysfunction/chaos empowered me to seek better for my family and world around me because I loathed the dysfunction I was accustomed to. I used this to motivate me to make a difference in the lives I am a part of; because I wanted to help other to escape their personal prisons. Please note that I was only able to do this because of God’s grace and mercy and by His provision of sending people into my life to assist my escape.
In looking at the provided scriptures, Peter is sharing how to best change the world around him. He is writing to believers to encourage them to be more like Jesus Christ. Peter instructs us to use the following:
• Earnest love
• Hospitality
• Service
If we were able to utilize the power of each of these, the world would be turned upside-down on itself! Allow me to explain …
Earnest love: This is a different form of love which has its own definition. You will agree that love takes on many forms and will have a variety of definitions. Earnest love, to me, is a love which proves itself by being selfless rather than being selfish. With this love, to giver places the needs/desires of the other over their own. This love proves itself by the sacrifice which the originator of the action does for the recipient of said love. This love is not superficial, nor is it a love which is self-serving.
Hospitality: Peter adds to this “without grumbling” for a reason — sometimes we follow instructions with a not-so-grateful heart. True hospitality comes from a grateful heart and rejoices with the ability to make others feel welcomed and loved. Think about this as an example: When you were a child and you had been involved in a fight/argument with a sibling and you were still upset about this altercation and your parent forced you to say “I’m sorry” to them, did you really mean it? Hospitality should never be forced upon someone, it should flow freely and passionately. This shows true love and concern.
Service: Serving others with the gifts and talent empowered by God grants us the opportunities to teach others how to make a difference. It is evident that there are many in today’s world who serve others in the hopes of gaining something from them. Service, when done by God’s leading, will teach others how to not only do for themselves but also how to reach out to others. Service helps us to look beyond ourselves to empower others to rise about their circumstances and to seek better for themselves and of themselves. Christ is the perfect example of this. It is his example which I try to follow daily and whom I desire to mirror for the world around me.
If you take this passage and put it to practice, you will effectively change the world around you, starting with your world. You will gain understanding of how someone like you can make a difference to those whom you love and connect to. Here is my challenge to you: apply this passage to your life for one month. Read it daily and live it out each and every moment. Journal daily the responses you receive, those whom you empower, those whose lives have been changed for the better. You will see a great difference which you were able to do to change the world.
Remember this: It doesn’t matter how you make a positive difference in the world; but that you make that difference.
