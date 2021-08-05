KENDALLVILLE — East Noble 2021 graduate Leah Strong is the recipient of the Jane George Scholarship from the Northeastern Center. The scholarship is an award of $750.
Strong, of Kendallville, will attend Ball State University this fall to pursue a degree in psychology. Dottie Fuentes, Northeastern Center’s chief clinical officer, made the check presentation to Strong.
College-bound seniors from Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb and Noble counties, considering a career in mental health, were encouraged to participate in the 2021 scholarship contest.
Entrants were asked to submit an essay focusing on two themes: 1. “What in my life has motivated me to pursue a career in mental health.” And 2. “How I plan to contribute to the future of mental health.”
Judges from the Northeastern Center staff selected Strong from all entrants, as the 2021 scholarship winner.
The scholarship was created to remember Jane George, a nurse case manager who was a dedicated Northeastern Center employee for more than seven years until her death from cancer in October 2002.
Next year’s scholarship competition will begin in February and the winner will be selected in May. Area students and teachers interested in the competition may contact Rose Ann Schutt at Northeastern Center’s Administration Building in Kendallville or call 260-347-2453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.