ANGOLA — More than 300 women have completed an intensive self-defense program offered by local law enforcement since 2014.
Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) is offered regularly for females 12 years old and older.
“We run strictly off donations,” said Angola Police Detective Darrin Taylor.
The efforts were bolstered Wednesday when Angola Rotary presented $3,103 to Angola’s RAD courses.
They are offered free, though participants are asked to put down a $20 deposit at the outset of the several-class program.
There are currently seven instructors in the county, said Taylor. Last year, seven classes were offered, but due to the coronavirus pandemic such gatherings will be more difficult this year.
Taylor said efforts would continue, however, to prepare women for situations in which they may get assaulted.
The course starts with lecture and ends with an opportunity for the women to actually put hands-on techniques into action. The instructors don padded suits and let them “beat the heck out of us,” said Taylor with a smile.
He said he’d received feedback from former participants who had acted according to their training in avoiding sketchy situations. He’s also talked to people who actually used the self-defense techniques.
“They said, ‘I had to defend myself and it worked,’” Taylor said.
RAD is conducted worldwide. Its mission is to establish an accessible, constantly improving and internationally respected alliance of dedicated instructors.
“These instructors in turn will provide educational opportunities for women, children, men and seniors to create a safer future for themselves,” says the mission statement at rad-systems.com. “In doing this, we challenge society to evolve into an existence where violence is not an acceptable part of daily life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.