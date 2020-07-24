Karch Bachman of Wolcottville was among more than 3,800 students at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, to receive degrees May 16-17 during a virtual spring commencement experience.
Bachman graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in finance.
Miami University is a public university with a student body of nearly 19,000.
