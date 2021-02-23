These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Zachariah Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 21 to Lyle and SaraJean (Lehman) Schwartz, Topeka.
Josiah Lynn, a boy, was born Feb. 20 to Marlin and Susan (Schrock) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Malachi Drew, a boy, was born Feb. 20 to Delbert and LuAnn (Yoder) Miller, Millersburg.
Elise Jade, a girl, was born Feb. 20 Samuel and Karen (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Micah Lynn, a boy, was born Feb. 18 to Devon and Lorinda (Miller) Yoder, Middlebury.
Sadie Janae, a girl, was born Feb. 18 to Gerald and Joyce (Schmucker) Miller, Millersburg.
Jada Isabelle, a girl, was born Feb. 17 to Jeremy and Norine (Hostetler) Hershberger, Topeka.
Micah Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 17 to Daniel and Ruby (Yoder) Miller, Millersburg.
Joshua Luke, a boy, was born Feb. 16 to Wyman and Kristina Nisley, Millersburg.
