LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County recently awarded a grant of $8,250 to The Crew Youth Center, Inc. to assist with the Crew Lawn Care project. The Crew Youth Center serves for Noble County teens.
The Crew provides hands-on experiences for students to learn life skills and go out into the community to apply what they have learned. The center is excited to announce a new program that will not only serve community members but also teach job-based skills that youth will be able to apply to a future career.
The Crew Lawn Care program will teach youth participants how to run a business, safely operate lawn care equipment and engage into community service.
Each youth will participate in a five day training that teaches them an overview of all lawn equipment, hands-on practice with the equipment, customer service, responsibilities and how to manage a business.
There are several levels to this program, designed to teach youth a different lawn care skill at each level. The program will focus on serving youth, senior citizens, single mothers, veterans, and individuals with special needs or who are handicapped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.