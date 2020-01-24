Two Middlebury students, Madison Lehman and Savannah Lehman, have been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla. Students included on the president’s list earned a semester grade-point average of 3.90 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
