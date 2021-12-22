These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Caleb Jon, a boy, was born Dec. 16 to Samuel and Eva (Miller) Lehman, LaGrange.
Isaiah Jacob, a boy, was born Dec. 15 to Merlin and Katie (Yoder) Yoder, LaGrange.
Lyle Devon, a boy, was born Dec. 15 to Michael and Mary E. (Wengerd) Schwartz, Howe.
Dustin Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 13 to Bryon and Norma (Miller) Slabach, Middlebury.
Emma Caroline, a girl, was born Dec. 12 to Wayne and Lori (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Dawson Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 11 to Kyle and Jolene (Eash) Miller, Millersburg.
Joel Devon, a boy, was born Dec. 11 to DeWayne and Lovina (Schrock) Shrock, LaGrange.
Hailey Jolyse, a girl, was born Dec. 9 to Lavon and Wanda (Yoder) Schrock, Topeka.
Lydia Jade, a girl, was born Dec. 7 to Jerry and Kaitlyn (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
