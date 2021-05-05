FORT WAYNE —The 12th annual “Paddle for Parkview” supporting the Parkview LaGrange Foundation will be virtual again this year, allowing participants to choose their paddle date while following health and safety guidelines.
Paddles can be scheduled any available weekday (Monday through Friday) May 3 through Aug. 13 at the Trading Post in Mongo. In lieu of a meal or snacks, participants will receive a gift card to a LaGrange County restaurant. T-shirts will also be provided to those who register before June 30.
Farmers State Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Paddle for Parkview, which will support the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded each year to LaGrange County residents who are pursing or furthering their career in healthcare.
“In the last year, we’ve seen how vital healthcare workers are to our community. The Parkview LaGrange Foundation scholarship program is a great way to show them your support as they begin or further their career,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “The Paddle for Parkview is more than a fundraiser. It’s an engaging way to be active and enjoy the outdoors with your friends and family. We’re grateful to our loyal paddlers and hope we can meet for our traditional event when it’s safe again.”
To register for Paddle for Parkview, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle. The deadline to register and schedule a paddle is July 13.
