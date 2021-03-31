ELKHART – A new United Way program uses a combination of personalized coaching, a network of community resources, and up to $1,000 in direct assistance to help families overcome their most persistent roadblocks to success. Thrive United pairs families with a trained coach to help them identify barriers, set goals, and create a path forward. Coaches are assisting households in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble counties.
“Many families are stuck in a cycle of living paycheck to paycheck,” said Keith Sarber, executive vice president of Community Impact at Crossroads United Way. “These households are one emergency away from financial disaster. This program can help these families reach stability so they can pursue their dreams.”
Crossroads United Way developed Thrive United to assist employed households that are often ineligible for government programs and other assistance due to income or other requirements. The program uplifts families that are facing obstacles to building savings, affording a mortgage down payment, paying off debt, acquiring job training, maintaining reliable transportation, or other barriers to achieving their long-term goals.
“If your family is working hard, but still struggling, we want you to know that you’re not alone. There is help available. Thrive coaches are standing by, ready to help your family reach its goals,” said Esra Heisey, Thrive United coordinator at United Way.
To qualify for Thrive United, a household must have at least one employed member who lives or works in Elkhart, LaGrange, or Noble counties. More information and a sign-up form can be found on United Way’s website at crossroadsuw.org/thrive. There is no cost to participate in the program.
