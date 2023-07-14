KENDALLVILLE — Northeastern Center presented the 2023 Jane George Scholarship Award to recent DeKalb High School graduate Curtis Cook from Auburn. Cook plans to attend Ball State University in the fall where he will pursue a degree in psychology.
Nicole Johnson-Smith, community outreach director for Northeastern Center, and Cory Headley, area director for Northeastern Center’s DeKalb County Outpatient office, presented Cook with the award.
The $750 Jane George Scholarship is awarded to one college-bound senior from Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb, or Noble counties. The scholarship contest is held annually, starting in February, with the winner selected in May.
Graduating seniors who are planning to pursue a career in mental health are encouraged to submit an essay to participate in the contest. The 1,000-word essay should focus on two themes: 1. “What in my life has motivated me to pursue a career in mental health?” and 2. “How I plan to contribute to the future of mental health?” Judges from Northeastern Center’s clinical staff evaluate the essays.
The scholarship was created in honor of Jane George, a nurse case manager for Northeastern Center who was dedicated to her patients and job until her death from cancer in October 2002.
Northeastern Center, Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben Counties for over 45 years.
The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.