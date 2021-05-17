Immanuel Lutheran to hold VBS
AVILLA — Immanuel Lutheran Church invites area children to vacation Bible school June 21-25 at the church at 113 W. Albion St., Avilla, from 9-11:30 a.m. each day.
Safety precautions will be observed.
This year’s theme is “God’s Wonder Lab: Jesus Does the Impossible.”
Registration is online at vbsmate.com/AvillaVBS.
For more information, call Vi Wysong at 760-6856. Anyone wishing to help should contact Rev. Patrick Kuhlman at 897-2071.
Elks dinner to benefit Warner family
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Elks will serve a benefit chicken barbecue dinner for the Mark Warner family on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the lodge, 120 Weston Ave. Tickets are $10 per person.
Airport breakfast to raise scholarship dollars
AUBURN — The Experimental Aircraft Association Vintage Chapter 37 will host a fly-in, drive-in, all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB), 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
The hot breakfast will take place in Hangar A. The location on EAA’s website, vaa37.org or look for the signs.
The menu is: scrambled eggs or eggs cooked to order, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk for a freewill offering. Proceeds will go to aviation scholarships.
As long as the county code is yellow or better (indoor gatherings limited to 100) organization intends to continue its monthly breakfasts with the exceptions of July and December.
