Andrew Schroeder of Kendallville performed in the spring 2023 Honor Recital on April 4 at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
The semiannual honor recital at Concordia showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of student musicians. Musicians are chosen to perform, based on auditions judged by music department faculty members. The recital is held twice a year, once each semester.
Schroeder, a junior, played “Fantasy,” by Sigismond Stojowski on trombone, accompanied by Elizabeth Grimpo.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students.
