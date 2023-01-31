LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County 4-H Association invites the community to the second annual “4-H Family Fun in February” meal and silent auction. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the community building on the LaGrange County 4-H fairgrounds.
A pulled pork meal will begin at 4 p.m. for a freewill offering. A silent auction will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Items to date for the silent auction are livestock, 20 bales of straw, Purdue corn hole boards, jewelry, clippers, restaurant gift cards, numerous baskets, power tools and many other great donations. Check the full list of items at www.lagrangecounty4hfair.org or follow the event on Facebook at Lagrange County 4-H Fair.
Community support ensures efforts to continue 4-H youth programs in LaGrange County. This investment in LaGrange County 4-H helps young people discover their potential through 4-H. A commitment to young people today will help them be successful and responsible citizens for the rest of their lives.
Family and friends are invited to enjoy a fun evening of fellowship. For questions or to donate to the silent auction, contact Amy Newby at 260-849-9135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.