It has become a hallmark of retail today — and brewers are not immune to this trend — needing to be the first to market with the next seasonal or holiday offering.
Heck, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy has first hit the shelves in January the past two years. However, honestly, I am following suit, writing a column about Easter Candy Beers before a St. Patrick’s Day Irish and Stout themed story.
American Craft Brewers are a unique bunch. They think a bit more outside the box than that of the general population. Pushing the bounds of brewing styles, ingredients and even sometimes that of good taste, craft brewers are prone to attempt beers that may shock drinkers and taste alike. This brings us to a new race to create Easter candy beer.
In 2018 and 2019 the former Fort Worth, Texas-based Collective Brewing Project created one of the first and most viewed Easter beers. This Milkshake IPA featured vanilla, butterfly pea flower (for a purple hue), lactose, and Peeps marshmallow candies. Yes, Peep-flavored beer was hatched. In effort to gild the lily, edible glitter was added to the beer following fermentation for just a little more sparkle in your Easter basket.
This was not the only strange brew that Collective Brewing Project attempted. There was also their Cup O Beer, a gose beer with tart flavors of lemongrass, lime, ginger and coriander and brewed with 55 pounds of actual ramen noodles. Sadly, even with internet breaking beers like these, Collective Brewing Project closed their doors for good in January 2020.
The latest Easter candy themed beer to crack onto the scene comes from an even more unlikely combination. Perhaps learning from the enormous success of Yuengling’s collaboration with Hershey’s for their chocolate porter last fall, Anheuser-Busch/InBev owned Goose Island of Chicago collaborated with English candy maker Cadbury to brew the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Crème Stout.
This limited-edition beer both celebrates the upcoming Easter holiday, as well as commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Cadbury Cream Egg. This beer was brewed in the United Kingdom at an A-B/InBev facility for the UK market. A 4.5% alcohol by volume stout brewed with cacao nibs, vanilla beans, malted barley, oats, wheat and lactose, in effort to taste and even have a mouth feel like the iconic Easter treat. Sadly, no actual Cadbury Crème Eggs were used in the production of this beer.
The beer sold out in just a matter of minutes on the Goose Island UK website. A second release is scheduled for Monday, March 8, with a limit of one, two-can pack per customer for the first 500 people. There is no reports of plans for a U.S.-based version of this beer coming from Chicago at this time.
